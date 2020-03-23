Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LGI Homes (LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

3/11/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – LGI Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – LGI Homes had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – LGI Homes had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/20/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LGI Homes stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.44. 739,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,727. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

