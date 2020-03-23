Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMI (IMI)

IMI (LON: IMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – IMI had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/11/2020 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 815 ($10.72). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – IMI had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/3/2020 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2020 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – IMI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/28/2020 – IMI had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/24/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 920 ($12.10).

2/11/2020 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

LON IMI opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,009.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,062.55. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. This represents a yield of 2.6%. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $37,852 over the last quarter.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

