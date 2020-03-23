Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Splunk (SPLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently:

3/13/2020 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $199.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/4/2020 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/3/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

SPLK opened at $110.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,724 shares of company stock worth $5,022,030. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,230,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $207,366,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

