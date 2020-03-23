Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL):

3/17/2020 – Level One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Level One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

3/5/2020 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

3/3/2020 – Level One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

2/25/2020 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

2/4/2020 – Level One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

1/23/2020 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. 8,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

