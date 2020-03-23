Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Profire Energy (PFIE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE):

3/13/2020 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

3/13/2020 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2020 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.66. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

