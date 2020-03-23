Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UCG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UniCredit (BIT: UCG) recently:

3/19/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €12.50 ($14.53) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €18.10 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/27/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €19.80 ($23.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €14.90 ($17.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €18.10 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €14.90 ($17.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UniCredit SpA has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

