Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amc Networks (AMCX)

Amc Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

3/4/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/3/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/30/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/27/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

