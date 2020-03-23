Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Leoni (LEO)

Leoni (ETR: LEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Leoni was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Leoni was given a new €7.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Leoni was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Leoni was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €9.70 ($11.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Leoni was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €7.47 ($8.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.82. Leoni Ag has a 52 week low of €7.01 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of €22.56 ($26.23). The company has a market capitalization of $243.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

