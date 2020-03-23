Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,370.79 ($83.80).

LON:RB opened at GBX 5,788 ($76.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,091.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,104.06.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

