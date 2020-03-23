Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 5,300 at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,370.79 ($83.80).

RB stock traded down GBX 160 ($2.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,865 ($77.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion and a PE ratio of -11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,081.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,102.29.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

