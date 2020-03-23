Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) versus ChannelAdvisor (NASDAQ:ECOM) Critical Review

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and ChannelAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $30.29 million 5.89 -$11.08 million N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 1.24 $3.48 million $0.15 37.87

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Red Violet and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 115.67%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -36.51% -16.49% -14.01% ChannelAdvisor 2.68% 4.80% 3.06%

Risk and Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Red Violet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

