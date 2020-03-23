ReddCoin Hits Market Cap of $16.11 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $30,185.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Bleutrade and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.01087123 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032811 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00179781 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007830 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00090950 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Crex24, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bisq, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

