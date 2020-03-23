Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

RWT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. 4,321,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,537. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

