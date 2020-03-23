Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,110 shares during the last quarter. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 131,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $27.50 on Monday. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $951.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

