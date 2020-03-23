Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.78% of Regenxbio worth $26,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regenxbio by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

RGNX opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.