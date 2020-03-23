Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 19,470 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of TriMas worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TriMas by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $21.03 on Monday. TriMas Corp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.