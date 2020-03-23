Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,740 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,219 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 38,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,381,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

