Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,499 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 657,105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $71.86 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

