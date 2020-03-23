Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Carolina Financial worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Carolina Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

CARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.