Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.27 Million Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,069 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.02% of Invacare worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invacare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

