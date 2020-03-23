Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 987,781 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,274,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,133,000 after buying an additional 664,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 774.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 742,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 657,898 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $12.91 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.