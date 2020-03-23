Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.39% of 1st Source worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1st Source by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $801.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

