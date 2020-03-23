Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $18.82 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Square as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

SQ opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

