Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Erie Indemnity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $177.41 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

