Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 683,693 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at $11,080,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $15.91 on Monday. Actuant Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

