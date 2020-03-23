Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 267,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $12.32 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $423.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

