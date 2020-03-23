Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $17.80 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

DECK opened at $103.90 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.