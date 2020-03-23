Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 879,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

