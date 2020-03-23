Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.58% of Renasant worth $72,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Renasant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 979,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 787,153 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

