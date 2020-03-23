Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($55.50).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA:RNO opened at €15.27 ($17.75) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.85.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.