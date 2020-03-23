Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Renault’s ranking:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Renault has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $71.30.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

