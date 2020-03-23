Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 360

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTO. Barclays raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.51) price objective (up previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.31).

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 24.20 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 375.60 ($4.94). 12,064,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 343.40 ($4.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 471.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 456.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

