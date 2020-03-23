Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 23rd (AB, ABBV, ACXIF, AEIS, AHH, APO, BBBY, BDRBF, BMY, BOXL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 23rd:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $151.00.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 340 ($4.47).

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $182.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

