Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 23rd (AIF, BBBY, DOO, FIL, GIL, KBL, LUC, MPVD, NCU, OSMT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 23rd:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$46.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$74.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$72.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$50.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$0.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$2.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.25.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.35.

