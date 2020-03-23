Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bodycote in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.