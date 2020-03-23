Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Outfront Media Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

OUT stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,930,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.