Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenSky Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. FMR LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,255 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 776,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in GreenSky by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GreenSky by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

