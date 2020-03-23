Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mongodb Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mongodb in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

MDB opened at $120.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $1,341,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,882,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $3,060,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 135,083 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

