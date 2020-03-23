Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.66. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

