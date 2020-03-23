Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):

3/20/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/16/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. This may be attributable to dismal bottom line performance. In the third quarter of 2019, bottom line fell 18.5% from the year-ago period. This was the third straight quarter of year-over-year decline. Deleverage in SG&A expenses owing to investments in new outlets and expansion of home delivery program have kept operating margin under pressure, and in turn the bottom line. Again, we note that management raised full year earnings view but it still portrays a decline from the prior year. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. Also, efforts to lower operational complexity, optimize production and improve in-stock position bodes well.”

2/11/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

SFM opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

