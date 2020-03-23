Research Analysts Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of DPZ opened at $299.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.