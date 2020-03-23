Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Southwest Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.