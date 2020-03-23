Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Energy Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Western Energy Services stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

