Retail Properties of America Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Retail Properties of America has a payout ratio of 227.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.