Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given $38.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.74 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 78.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 59.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Value by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

