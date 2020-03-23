Reviewing CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) & Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

91.9% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 16.01% 8.30% 2.45% Outfront Media 7.86% 12.51% 2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Outfront Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH $5.77 billion 9.24 $860.00 million $5.69 22.51 Outfront Media $1.78 billion 0.65 $140.10 million $2.33 3.43

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Outfront Media. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 0 5 6 0 2.55 Outfront Media 0 0 6 0 3.00

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $153.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.91%. Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 296.33%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Dividends

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outfront Media pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Outfront Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outfront Media beats CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.