Reviewing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & Guaranty Bancshares (NYSE:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.68%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 21.99% 10.33% 1.13% F.N.B. 25.13% 8.43% 1.15%

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.00 $26.28 million $2.25 9.40 F.N.B. $1.54 billion 1.23 $387.00 million $1.18 4.94

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

