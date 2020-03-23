Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) & Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group (NASDAQ:BOPH)

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS:BOPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $42.12 million 5.61 -$28.21 million ($0.65) -8.00 Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mersana Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -66.97% -27.93% -21.78% Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies. Its lead product candidate is XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, non small cell lung cancer, and other orphan indications. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic research and development partnerships with Merck KGaA and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates utilizing Fleximer. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group Company Profile

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. engages in the production, manufacture, and distribution of herbal pharmaceuticals based on traditional Chinese medicine. Its products include lung nourishing syrup, tongbi capsules, tongbi tablets, zhuangyuanshenhailong medicinal wine, bazhenyimu cream, fangfengtongsheng granule, and zhengxintai capsules. The company was founded on January 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

