Reviewing Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) and Its Peers

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS: MPVDF) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 616 1668 1713 97 2.32

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.84%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 1,388.05%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $239.94 million -$14.61 million 4.11 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $7.40 billion $941.35 million -14.40

Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -15.48% -6.67% -3.18% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -45.89% 7.31% 1.90%

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have a beta of -0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds competitors beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

