Reviewing OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.02 $53.84 million $1.62 5.59 Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 0.86 $5.72 billion $0.78 4.46

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 11.88% 8.83% 1.17% Banco Bradesco 16.97% 19.15% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OFG Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 1 1 2 0 2.25

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.68%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 176.48%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 37 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

